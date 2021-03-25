Environmental and Sustainable Livelihood Camp formas part of National Man and Biosphere Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2021 (SKNIS): Several students from the Cayon Primary and Cayon High School will participate in an environmental and sustainable livelihood camp as part of the National Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Project.

“As part of this particular project, we are going to have an environmental and sustainable livelihood camp with young persons from the Primary and Cayon High School,” said Telca Wallace, Project Coordinator for the MAB Project, during her March 24 appearance on ‘Working for You’. “Cayon High School has a number of persons who are MAB Ambassadors, so we already have them on board in terms of the conservation and in terms of environmentally-friendly practices and so this sustainable livelihood camp would expound on what is already going on.”

Mrs. Wallace expressed thanks to Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Markysa O’Loughlin for working to prepare the ambassadors.

“They [MAB Ambassadors] now would be the team leaders for the camp because they have been part of that system for a few years so we can now incorporate some other young persons into that MAB ambassadorship,” she said.

Dorothy Warner, Secretary-General of St. Kitts & Nevis National Commission for UNESCO, said that teaching young people to care for things is important. She added that the camp initiative is a great one and that more schools will be contacted to join.

“We are also reaching out to the other schools to give us a few of their young people so we can spread the word around St. Kitts and Nevis –different high schools, everybody comes together – taking them up into the terrestrial zone, showing them quite a number of relics from the historical period of the machinery,” said Mrs. Warner. “They can go up and learn about these things—the windmills, visit the farms, and become enthused about the work of the biosphere reserve.”

Photo – L-R: Dorothy Warner, Mrs. Telca Wallace