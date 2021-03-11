Eradication of corruption part of National Security Strategy

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 11th March, 2021, (MyVue News.com) –Senior officials in the Ministry of National Security in St. Kitts & Nevis have highlighted some of the major threats that are currently under the radar of the country’s security agencies.

Speaking in a recent media interview, National Security Advisor to the Government in Basseterre, Retired Major General, Stewart Saunders, revealed that the current threats to the Federation and to an extent the wider Caribbean include illegal arms and ammunition trafficking; the illegal drug trade; organized crime; transnational organized crime; corruption; financial crimes—money laundering, and cybercrime—identity theft.

He added that the security forces have also been challenged with other issues like fraud; lottery scamming; human trafficking to include human smuggling; illegal migration; terrorism to include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives, (CBRNE) and acts of extreme violence;

Also on the watch list are health security—the impact of endemics and pandemics, in particular; human security—human capacity deficiency concerns; food and water security; natural and manmade disasters and climate change.

Saunders said that one of the most important aspects of the work of the Ministry of National Security and its National Security Strategy, (NSS), is that threat assessment.

To combat these issues, the security advisor posited the view that there must be an all government approach, involving the efforts also of visitors, residents, and citizens.

The objective of the NSS is to clearly determine the threats that impact, or could impact, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, inform the citizenry, as well as provide for and take those actions that are necessary to ensure the safety, security, and stability of the nation and its interests, said Saunders during his interview.



The entire scope of the National Security Strategy is available at sknis.gov.kn.



He gave the assurance that the NSS represents the results of a detailed and in-depth study that was embarked upon by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, together with consultations with all the relevant stakeholders to include a very wide cross-section of the public.

One critical objective of the security forces said Saunders, is to take take the profit our of crime, including eradicating corruption in the public and private sectors.

File Photo: L-R Minister of National Security & Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris and Retired Major General Stewart Saunders