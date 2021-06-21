Estimated bills for June 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 21st, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. wishes to inform its customers of a change to its billing process for the June billing cycle. Due to the government-imposed restrictions on movement our meter readers are unable to physically collect meter readings. Some customers residing in Shadwell to Upper Monkey Hill; Mattingley Heights and Camps Bayview to the Catholic Church in Sandy Point; and Conaree to Dieppe Bay will receive an estimated bill for June 2021.



June’s estimated bill will be calculated using an average of the customer’s May, April, and March bill. Customers who will receive an estimated bill will see a change of the billing code on the inside of the bill. These bills will include the letter E which indicates an estimated reading. This change in billing will only affect customers who are not eligible for remote reading.

SKELEC wishes to advise these customers that once the restrictions are removed, the company aims to follow up with an actual reading in the next billing period. For more information about these estimated bills contact our Customer Service Department by emailing customerservice@skelec.kn

Customers wishing to make bill payments during this time can do so online by signing up for Ebiz at ebiz.skelec.kn or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank, or FirstCaribbean Bank portals. Customers can also drop off cheques at our cheque drop box at our main office. For customers wishing to make bill payments over the phone using our auto-attendant they can do so by calling 465-2000.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.