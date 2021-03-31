Fahies Agricultural Women Co-operative gets a product on supermarket shelf

“Women of the world want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that’s sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all.”

Fahies Agricultural Women Co-operative Society, an all women member cooperative, with operations in the Newton Gound and St.Paul’s area, have been actively ensuring that they are securing “a future that’s sustainable” with their recent partnership. They recently carved outa new business relationship with Dollar Stretcher Supermarket in Sandy Pointthat has created an enhanced business opportunity for them. The co-operative has now made its delicious, nutritious Fruit Lollies available to the public at Dollar Stretcher Supermarket. On Friday 19th March a member of the co-operative delivered a second set of its Fruit Lollies to the supermarket with four local flavours, namely soursop, coconut, goldenapple and guava.

The members first introduced their Fruit Lollies to the public at the Department of Co-operatives Agro-Strip promotional event in November 2020. The use of local fruits to create these products assures patrons of nutritional value, and it was an instant hit at the event

These women must be commended for this initiative and the quest to forge ahead despite the current challenges with our economy. As Fahies Agricultural Women Co-operative Society continues to contribute towards strengthening of food security for our people, other women from within the community are encouraged to become members of this co-operative.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it is quite fitting to salute the work and this important milestone of the Fahies Women. The Department of Co-operatives joins in a celebratory toast of this achievement with members of Fahies Agricultural Co-operative Society, as they grow from strength to strength, making their mark as women in agribusiness.

Photo – L-R: The four flavours of the Fruit Lollies. Member of Fahies Agricultural Woman Co-operative delivers Fruit Lollies to Dollar Stretch Supermarket.