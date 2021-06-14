Faith-based associations fully support efforts to curb second wave of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 14, 2021 (SKNIS): The two leading Faith-based associations in St. Kitts have pledged full cooperation with the government as it rolls out more stringent protective actions to flatten the curve of the second wave of COVID-19.

At the June 12, 2021 edition of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing Reverend Canon Dwane Cassius, spoke on behalf of the St. Kitts Christian Council and the St. Kitts Evangelical Association and said that the church would do its part in this national effort.

The latest measures came into effect at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021. During a national address on June 11, 2021, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced an extension of curfew hours from 6 pm to 5 am for the next 14 days beginning on Saturday. Additionally, all non-essential businesses will have to function remotely or cease operations if this cannot be done. Special cases will be considered by the Commissioner of Police. Dr. Harris also announced that no street vending will be permitted, restaurants will cease in-person dining but can offer takeaway options, while no mass events are permitted.

The latter affects the hosting of church services over the next two weeks in the first instance. Congregational services are not permitted thereby minimizing the spread of the virus. However, churches are permitted to reach out to their members and the public via virtual services.

“We want to give our support for the Task Force and the government by extension in the efforts to fight against COVID-19,” Reverend Cassius said.

He noted that while the buildings may be physically closed, the church remains open as the church is comprised of people and not physical structures. Reverend Cassius quoted scriptures referring to God’s command to love and support each other.

“This is the time for us to look to the interest of others,” he stated. “We will not defeat COVID-19 by simply hiding in our own little corners. We are called upon as a nation and especially even more so as a church to look to the interest of others and to trust and to know that our God in Jesus is and will continue to look after us.”

Reverend Cassius added that the religious associations will continue to work and pray for the healing of the nation.

Featured Image – Worshippers at St. Johnston Methodist Church