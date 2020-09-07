Fans permitted back to sporting events with maximum of 50 percent spectator capacity

By SKNIS,

Sports enthusiasts in St. Kitts and Nevis are free to attend sporting events. This is the first time fans will be allowed back in stands since it was prohibited in March as a preventative measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.



Statutory Rules and Orders No. 39 of 2020 of the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) (No. 14) Regulation outlines the conditions under which this can happen. Section 13 (2) states that: Management teams or clubs within each sport discipline may apply, to the Ministry of Sports in the form set out in Part II of Schedule III, for permission to host inter-team or inter-club competitive matches with a maximum of fifty percent spectator capacity…. .”



It adds that persons must remain six feet apart with social and physical distancing markers indicating where individuals may sit. The total number of persons that may be permitted to attend inside of the building or stadium is one person for every 30 square feet.



“The basic COVID-19 protocols still apply. Wearing of facemasks, social and physical distancing, hand hygiene and other sanitization behaviour are still basic requirements at sporting events,” Superintendent of Police Cromwell Williams said during Wednesday’s (September 02) National Emergency Operation Centre COVID-19 Briefing.

Main photo: Fans enjoy a football match at Warner Park, St Kitts