Father of missing man makes a plea for more help

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 22nd November 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The Police Department in St. Kitts has issued a call to the public, to help find a man who has been missing for the past couple of days.

They have identified the man as 29-year-old Jesse Lee, who is said to reside sometimes at Lime Kiln and Monkey Hill.

However, while the police are soliciting the assistance of the public for them to share information that may help find Lee, the father of the missing person has accused the police of not doing enough.

In a recent public statement, Floyd Lee claimed that his son may have suspected that his life was in danger.

Consequently, he said that his son took the precaution to send a voice note to a friend, saying that he was about to embark on a journey with someone and if anything were to happen, he wanted others to know who was accompanying him.

Mr. Lee also claimed that the recording was shared with the police and now wants the authorities to question the individual.

In addition, he indicated that the police had agreed to join members of the family on a search mission in the mountains of Bayford’s, St. Peter’s, but that the security officers failed to appear.

Police in their missing person bulletin, describe the missing man as being brown in complexion, with brown eyes, and is about 5 feet and six inches, with a slim build.

They explained that Jesse Lee was last seen at home in Lime Kiln on 18th November, 2021, at about 8:00 p.m.

Police also indicated that Lee got into a blue rental vehicle and has not been seen since that time. At the time he was wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and black sneakers with a grey backpack.

He has natural hair with single plaits.

The father said that while he hopes his son is still alive, he has a strong feeling that he has been killed.

Jesse Lee

Featured Image – Floyd Lee, father of Jesse Lee