Federation records additional case of COVID-19 bringing total to 44 with 42 fully recovered and no deaths.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2021 (SKNIS): One additional case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44, reported Dr. Marissa Carty, Public Relations Officer for the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC).

Dr. Carty was at the time speaking at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on March 17. She informed that there were 30 confirmed cases in St. Kitts and 14 in Nevis. Forty-two cases have fully recovered and there are currently two active cases, she said.

So far, the Federation has tested a total of 10, 572 persons with 44 persons being tested as positive. The positivity rate is 0.4 percent as of March 17, 2021.

Dr. Carty said that 6,211 persons have been released from quarantine, two persons are in isolation, 341 persons are in a government quarantine facility and 12 are in quarantine at home.