FID prosecuting 15 cases valued $567M and US$1.5M

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) is reporting that it is currently pursuing the forfeiture of cash and assets totalling $567 million in the courts under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Additionally, the FID is also going after US$1.53 million in cash and assets.

The division says the sums are linked to 15 asset recovery cases where investigations were successfully completed and brought before the courts over the period July 2020 and March 2021.

There are six narcotics-related cases where the value of the criminal benefit is assessed to be over J$95M and US$9,000; two cases of fraud involving over J$13M and US$1800; two cases of money laundering in which the criminal benefit exceeds J$300M and US$24,000.

Also included is one case of lottery scamming in which the criminal benefit is approximately J$29M and US$27,000.

There is one case involving unlicensed securities operation and fraud where the assessed criminal benefit is over J$52M and US$1.1M.

Further, there are two cases of lottery scamming involving properties valued at over US$83,000 and one case of credit card fraud with properties valued at approximately J$66M and US$250,900.

“While many things have slowed down due to the pandemic, criminals have taken no break. As a result, the FID cannot take a break either. We sharpened our investigative skills, leveraged the use of technology, and strengthened the strategic partnership with our law enforcement colleagues in the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force]. The collaboration is yielding better results as we advance. The cases brought against persons charged under the Proceeds of Crime Act are potent,” said FID Principal Director Keith Darien in a statement.

Darien said that these cases are at various stages before the courts and significant successes are anticipated.

“It is our duty to produce air-tight, iron-clad, compelling evidence; this is a duty to which we are fully committed. Let me use the opportunity to discourage any individuals or businesses which seek to pursue or enable criminal lifestyles; the FID will catch up with you. Criminality is big business but it doesn’t pay; the FID is here to ensure this.”

