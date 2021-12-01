Fifteen young people to attend EXPO Dubai 2020 – prospective attendees will be selected from an essay competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 01, 2021 (SKNIS): Fifteen prospective young people in St. Kitts and Nevis will be jetting to the United Arab Emirates in the new year to participate in Expo Dubai 2020, to engage in cultural encounters, make educational discoveries and enjoy immersive experiences.

The selection of the 15 youth delegates will be made following a national competition that is open to all residents of the twin-island Federation between the ages of 15 and 19-years-old. Minister of Youth, the Honourable Jonel Powell, announced this exciting opportunity during a Sitting of the National Assembly on December 01, 2021.

“To allow for fairness and transparency in the selection of who will be attending, a nationwide essay competition will be launched effective today (Wednesday),” Minister Powell stated.

The theme of the essay is Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods, while the specific topic to be written on is “How Do We Sustainably Grow Food to Meet Future Demands?” The length of the essay must be between 1,500 and 2,000 words.

Submissions can be emailed to the Department of Youth Empowerment at youth@gov.kn or submitted in hard copy to Valencia Syder, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Culture, 3rd Floor Cable Building, Cayon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts. Submissions in Nevis can be made at the Division of Youth. The essays must be received before the close of business day on Friday, January 07, 2022. An independent panel of judges will select the 15 winners based on their essays.

This initiative is a collaboration between the government and corporate partners and is keeping with the Ministry of Youth’s motto.

“Giving Youth a Voice” holds that we expose our young people to a variety of experiences that will shape them culturally, socially, spiritually and politically,” Minister Powell stated. “Most times, these experiences are had beyond the comforts of the 104 square miles of St. Kitts and Nevis. As Minister of Youth Empowerment, I take this responsibility seriously and have pledged to do whatever it takes to afford our young people such opportunities.”

192 countries, including St. Kitts and Nevis, are represented at Expo Dubai 2020.