Final farewell this weekend for Caines

Basseterre, 27th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Hundreds are expected to turn out for this weekend’s funeral of the former Minister of Finance of St. Kitts & Nevis, Richard L Caines, who will be laid to rest on Saturday, 29th August, 2020, at the Springfield Cemetery, in Basseterre.

However, in advance of the funeral, a public viewing of the body will take place on Friday, 28th August, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at his company headquarters on Prince’s Street.

Thursday and Friday, from 9:00a.m.-4:00 p.m., have also been designated for the signing of the book of condolence, which has been placed at the entrance of the Government Headquarters, Church Street.

Caines, who died at the age of 87, was also one of the Founding Fathers of the co-ruling People’s Action Movement, PAM, when it was formed in, January, 1965.

He died after a prolonged illness.

In anticipation of the high numbers of mourners, the funeral services will be held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, Basseterre.

Tributes are expected from top government officials, friends, family members and former political colleagues.

Caines, who at the time of his death was residing at his home at Greenlands, died just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday, 27th July, 2020.

He served as Finance Minister from 1980-1993, in the administration of Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, who was a close friend and political colleague.

Founding Fathers of PAM: (L-R) Richard Caines, Michael Powell, the late William Valentine “Billy” Herbert, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds

Main Photo: Richard Caines