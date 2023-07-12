Fire & Rescue Services launches summer youth camp

The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) opened its eighteenth(18)

annual children’s summer camp today, July 12th, 2023.

After a two-year suspension due to the pandemic’s restrictions, the summer camp was relaunched under the theme, “Rejuvenating and Educating the Minds of our Children for a Safer Future.”

This year’s camp was opened in a brief ceremony at the Dr. WilliamConnor PrimarySchool, which is also the camp’s location.

In attendance were Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Ms. Cecile Hull; Chief Fire Officer (Ag.) Romell Williams; other Fire and Rescue Services officers; camp coordinator Fire Substation Officer (FSSO)

Daveron Clarke; and the nearly eighty (80) children enrolled in the camp this year.

The camp caters to children ages five (5) through twelve (12) and will run from July 12th to 14th.



The children will learn about water safety, fire safety, traffic safety, environmental health, disaster preparedness, and basic first aid. The camp will culminate on July 14th, 2023, with a march through Basseterre starting at Greenland and ending at the Basseterre Fire Station.