First Citizens closes Bureau because of COVID

By guardian,

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused First Citizens to permanently close its Bureau De Change at the Piarco International Airport by the end of this month.

The Bureau has been temporarily closed over the past few months as a result of restrictions put in place for international travel because of the pandemic. However now a decision has been taken to close the location permanently.

“Consequently, and as we consistently manage our operational efficiency, the Group has decided that the Bureau de Change will not be reopened. This permanent closure takes effect from November 30th 2020,” an email to First Citizens staff stated.

Staff based at the Bureau de Change are to be redeployed to other First Citizens’ locations.

“The Group also takes this opportunity to thank the employees of the Bureau, who have served our clients diligently for over four decades,” the email stated.