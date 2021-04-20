Basseterre, St. Kitts – Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Entos), a Canadian biotechnology company,
announced the first human dosing of its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, Covigenix VAX-001,
on April 15th, in phase 1/2 clinical trials. The trials were initiated after successful primate
immunological studies were conducted without live virus by Virscio, Inc. at the St. Kitts
Biomedical Research Foundation. Seventy-two healthy volunteers will be enrolled in the study
to confirm the phase 1 objective of vaccine safety before advancing to phase 2 to evaluate
efficacy. Entos’ Covigenix VAX-001 DNA vaccine is similar in function to the globally approved
mRNA COVID-19 vaccines; both give instructions to cells in the body to produce the SARS-CoV-2
spike protein and stimulate effective immunity against COVID. However, as DNA is inherently
more stable than mRNA, Covigenix VAX-001 is stable at refrigerated and room temperatures for
a longer time. Temperature stability is a critical property that simplifies the mass production
and distribution of Covigenix VAX-001 compared to current vaccines. Entos’ core technology,
the Fusogenix platform, also allows for rapid redesigning of vaccine candidates with new DNA
sequences to protect against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. Both qualities hold great promise
in the global fight against the pandemic. Access to extensive primate research capabilities and
scientific expertise at Virscio and the St. Kitts Biomedical Research Foundation were important
drivers to Entos’ pursuit of their development program at the facility. These strengths uniquely
position St. Kitts and Nevis to contribute to further important vaccine advances and biomedical
innovation.
First human dosing of Covigenix VAX-001 has begun
Basseterre, St. Kitts – Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Entos), a Canadian biotechnology company,