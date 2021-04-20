First human dosing of Covigenix VAX-001 has begun

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Entos), a Canadian biotechnology company,

announced the first human dosing of its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, Covigenix VAX-001,

on April 15th, in phase 1/2 clinical trials. The trials were initiated after successful primate

immunological studies were conducted without live virus by Virscio, Inc. at the St. Kitts

Biomedical Research Foundation. Seventy-two healthy volunteers will be enrolled in the study

to confirm the phase 1 objective of vaccine safety before advancing to phase 2 to evaluate

efficacy. Entos’ Covigenix VAX-001 DNA vaccine is similar in function to the globally approved

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines; both give instructions to cells in the body to produce the SARS-CoV-2

spike protein and stimulate effective immunity against COVID. However, as DNA is inherently

more stable than mRNA, Covigenix VAX-001 is stable at refrigerated and room temperatures for

a longer time. Temperature stability is a critical property that simplifies the mass production

and distribution of Covigenix VAX-001 compared to current vaccines. Entos’ core technology,

the Fusogenix platform, also allows for rapid redesigning of vaccine candidates with new DNA

sequences to protect against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. Both qualities hold great promise

in the global fight against the pandemic. Access to extensive primate research capabilities and

scientific expertise at Virscio and the St. Kitts Biomedical Research Foundation were important

drivers to Entos’ pursuit of their development program at the facility. These strengths uniquely

position St. Kitts and Nevis to contribute to further important vaccine advances and biomedical

innovation.