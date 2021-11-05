First President of Young PAMites has died

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 5th November, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The members of the Co-ruling People’s Action Movement, (PAM), are mourning the loss of one of their most loyal stalwarts and the man who served as the founding President of the youth arm of the party, Stuart Knight.

Knight, who resided at New Pond Site in Basseterre, is said to have died on Friday morning, (5th November,2021).

In a release issued to the media, the Political Leader of PAM and Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Shawn Richards, described Knight as someone who “…shall always be remembered as a true patriot who loved his country and understood the value of his Party.”

“I, therefore, extend my deepest sympathies to his family and close friends. Stuart was indeed a man of great personality and was devoted to the causes that were dear to his heart,” stated the PAM Political Leader.

Richards said that he and the People’s Action Movement, (PAM), are grateful to Stuart for the “invaluable service that he provided to the Party, especially in the early and challenging years of the 1960s and 1970s.”

Richards revealed that Stuart’s last official service to PAM was in May this year when he (Richards) joined Stuart and Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, (former Party President and former Prime Minister and now National Hero), in a panel discussion to reflect on the history and development of PAM.

Today, I look back on that moment with fond memories, said Richards.