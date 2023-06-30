First Prime Minister pays tribute to former Governor General Seaton

By Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, First Prime Minister, St. Kitts & Nevis

I am still greatly saddened by the passing of my friend and our former Governor-General, the late Sir Tapley Seaton. My wife, Mary, and our entire family extend our deepest sympathy to his sister, Marguerite (Greta), and all other family members. We know that the pain and sadness are acutely felt at this time, and we offer prayers that the Grace of God will comfort and support you throughout your time of trial, and forevermore.

Tapley Seaton was a good man. He was thoughtful, humble, and caring. He had a listening ear, or helping hand for the people of this Country, whether they be of high or low estate. He made Government House the People’s House, and he was himself accessible to the ordinary citizen. He was trustworthy and of high integrity and was known and respected by the weak and powerful in equal measure.

Sir Tapley was a scholar and was recognized as such, locally, regionally, and internationally He dedicated his life to public service, serving in the Judiciary, The Executive, and as Governor-General. He served in every area with distinction, fairness, and integrity.

He was especially devoted to the arts, our culture, and our heritage. His work with the St. Christopher National Trust and the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society is legendary. I make special mention of his service as Chairman of SKANTEL, where he spearheaded the Government’s policy of ensuring that the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis could purchase shares in Cable & Wireless. St. Kitts is still the only Caribbean Country in which ordinary citizens can own shares in the Telecommunications Giant.

Sir Tapley became Attorney-General in my PAM/NRP coalition Administration of 1980. In this position, he played a very significant role in our advancement to Independence in 1983.

Photo: First PAM/NRP Cabinet (1980). Tapley Seaton, 5th from left (front row)

Prior to the election, he was recommended to me as a potential Attorney General, but I did not know him well. I had two one-on-one meetings with him and the discussions were wide-ranging. Of his intellect and scholarship, there was never any doubt. What sealed the deal was my assessment that here was a man I can trust. I have never had reason to doubt or regret that assessment.

Sir Tapley was an outstanding and iconic Governor-General. He was admired by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for his intellect and scholarship, beloved for his humanity, and trusted for his integrity.

May his soul rest in peace.

Photo: Late Governor General, Tapley Seaton, (in shades), shaking hands with former Prime Minister and only Living National Hero, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, at a Hero’s Day parade in 2017. Tapley Seaton’s sister, Marguerite, (in shades), looks on with other ministers of Government of the day.