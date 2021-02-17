Five Bills up for debate at this week’s National Assembly meeting

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 17th February, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Legislators in t. Kitts & Nevis are expected to debate five (5) Bills when the National Assembly convenes its first meeting for this year, on Thursday, 18th February, 2021.

Most of the Bills to be addressed will be getting their First reading at the meeting. These are the Magistrates Code of Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Criminal Procedures (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and Jury (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Two other Bills, are scheduled to receive their second reading.

They are the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (judicial Officers Pensions) Bill, 2021, which had its first reading on September 3, 2020 and the Electronic Communications Bill, 2021, which had its first reading on August 13, 2020.

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section Bills.

The Assembly meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00am and will be held at the Chambers of the law-making body, situated at Government Headquarters, Church Street, Basseterre.