Five monarchs in Senior Calypso Finals

By MyVue News. com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 12th December, 2022, (My Vue News.com) – The 2022 Senior Calypso Competition in St.Kitts should prove to be an interesting and quite competitive one, with five of the contenders already knowing what it feels like to be crowned in the country’s biggest kaiso bacchanal.

In fact, all of the other contenders, except one, have also made their mark and have won calypso crowns at different levels.

The 10 finalists on the show this year will be King Craig, Queen Independent, (the first female to win the senior crown), Socrates, Queeny G, and defending monarch, King Astro. They will be matched by Kibi, Queen Diva, (both former Female Competition winners), Empress Lyrics and King Honesty, ( a former My Vue News.com winner of the King of the Tents), and Hollywood, (Culturama King and former National Junior King).

The top nine were selected on Saturday and Sunday after the Eliminations/Semi-finals, held at Carnival Village in Basseterre.

At the end of the weekend, King Craig led the pack with 247 points to gain his place in the finals, followed by Queen Independent with 242 points, and Socrates, who holds the second-highest number of crowns, (after Ellie Matt), secured the third highest with 238.

The final show will be held at Carnival Village, Basseterre, on Thursday, 29th December, 2022.