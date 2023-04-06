Flash flood issued for St. Kitts

A flash flood watch is in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St. Kitts valid until 5 p.m. this evening, (Thursday, 6th April, 2023).

A flash flood watch means that moderate to major flooding is possible but not imminent in the watch area. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should make preparations for flooding to safeguard life and property. They should be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding rains develop or a flash flood warning is issued.

A low-level trough interacting with a mid to upper-level trough is influencing the weather over the leeward islands causing thunderstorms with periodic moderate to heavy showers and even the presence of small hail.

Already, up to 2 inches of rain have fallen in some places with higher totals in the northwest area in the last 12 hours. Another 1 to 2 inches or more are likely hence, moderate to major flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas is possible.

Antigua and Barbuda meteorological services will continue to monitor the weather situation. Residents have been asked to keep abreast with local media, for watch updates and possible warnings.