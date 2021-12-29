Fogging Notice 28th – 31st December, 2021

Mosquito Control

Residents please be advised of the following mosquito control fogging schedule for the week of 28th of December to 31st of December 2021.

Monday 28 Dec Tuesday 29 Dec Wednesday 30 Dec Thursday 31 Dec Friday 1st Jan Saturday 2nd Jan Time Sandy Point Bird Rock New Rd Housing Dev Newton Ground Village Holiday None 5:30pm Sugar Ridge Shadwell St. Paul’s Village Shadwell Housing Dev Dieppe Bay Village

Residents are kindly asked to support the perifocal team as they drive through the communities by opening all windows and doors to allow the penetration of insecticide which will inoculate the adult Aedes Egypti mosquito.

Residents sensitive to this insecticide or who have asthmatic conditions are asked to leave the area briefly during the fogging exercise. Your fullest cooperation will be greatly appreciated.

Environmental Health Department, Ministry of Health