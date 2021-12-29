Major News

Fogging Notice 28th – 31st December, 2021

December 29, 2021

Mosquito Control

Residents please be advised of the following mosquito control fogging schedule for the week of 28th of December to 31st of December 2021.

Monday 28 Dec Tuesday 29 DecWednesday 30 DecThursday 31 DecFriday 1st JanSaturday 2nd JanTime
Sandy PointBird Rock New Rd Housing DevNewton Ground VillageHolidayNone5:30pm
 Sugar Ridge ShadwellSt. Paul’s Village   
  Shadwell Housing DevDieppe Bay Village   

Residents are kindly asked to support the perifocal team as they drive through the communities by opening all windows and doors to allow the penetration of insecticide which will inoculate the adult Aedes Egypti mosquito.

Residents sensitive to this insecticide or who have asthmatic conditions are asked to leave the area briefly during the fogging exercise. Your fullest cooperation will be greatly appreciated.

Environmental Health Department, Ministry of Health

error: Content is protected !!