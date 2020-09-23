Foreign Affairs Minster of Romania congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis on 37 years of Independence

By SKNIS,

Congratulations continue to pour in for St. Kitts and Nevis as it celebrates 37 years of Independence. St. Kitts and Nevis attained its Independence on September 19, 1983.



One such message came from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu who wrote: “On the occasion of National Day of St. Kitts and Nevis, it is my pleasure to convey to you sincere congratulations, along with my best wishes of well-being and success in your activity.”



He further stated “I take this opportunity to reiterate Romania’s long-term commitment towards the Caribbean and to express my hope that we will further deepen the dialogue begun in Romania on March 11, 2019, during Romania’s Presidency of the EU Council and St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chairmanship of the Caribbean Community, paving the way for the mutually beneficial cooperation, bilaterally and in the global arena.

Main photo: Flags of Saint Kitts and Nevis (L) and Romania (R)