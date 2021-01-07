Former British beauty queen charged with breaching quarantine in Barbados granted bail

By CMC,

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Zara Holland, a former British beauty queen who was charged with breaching the island’s quarantine laws was released on bail when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes set bail at BD$20,000, with a follow up date of January 12, to ascertain whether the fine was paid.

Weekes said if the money is not paid, a warrant for her arrest will be issued through Interpol.

Holland arrived in Barbados to stay at Hilton Barbados, but was placed in quarantine at Sugar Bay Hotel after being tested for the virus.

However, shortly after, she was caught at the Grantley Adams International Airport attempting to flee the island on December 29.

She later returned two negative tests.

After leaving the court, attorney Harry Husbands said they accepted the terms and issued a public apology on behalf of his client.