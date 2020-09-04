Former champions Unity Patriots unbeaten in second round of #7 Domino League

By Peter Ngunjiri,

At the end of the second segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League on Thursday September 3, three teams among them former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club had maintained an unbeaten run.

It was a totally different story as it relates to the defending champions, Parsons Domino Club, as it was among the three teams that are yet to win a game in the league’s second round.

Playing at the Tabernacle Police Station, former champions Unity Patriots captained by Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins had to fight hard before they overcame Captain Zeyn Pencheon’s Christchurch Domino Club 13-11. At the same venue, the Tabernacle Domino Club who are also unbeaten in the second round beat former champions Lodge Domino Club 13-7.

Frontrunners Phillips Domino Club who lost their first game in the league’s second round ensured that it did not happen, and their victims were the defending champions Parsons Domino Club who they edged out 13-11 in a game played at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex in Molineux 13-11. At the same venue, Mansion Domino Club pummelled Molineux Domino Club 13-4.

Also unbeaten in the second round are Giants Domino Club, who incidentally finished at the bottom of the points table at the end of the first round. At their Lodge Community Centre encounter they managed to stop Unstoppable Domino Club via a 13-10 win.

After a poor showing in the first round of this year’s league where they finished second from the bottom and lost their opening game in the second round, Sylvers Domino Club shocked Saddlers Domino Club 13-11 during their encounter at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

A third game due to have been played at the Lodge Community Centre was switched to the neighbouring Cuban Bar in view of the Covid-19 protocols in observance. Over there, Small Corner Bar Domino Club spilled Guinness Domino Club courtesy of a narrow 13-12 win.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Games continue on Sunday September 6 with the third segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League taking place at three venues. All games start at 4:00 pm.

The Tabernacle Police Station will host the Saddlers vs. Unstoppable and Guinness vs. Mansion games, while the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will be the venue for the Tabernacle vs. Phillips and Parsons vs. Molineux games.

Three games are slated for the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project but taking into consideration the Covid-19 protocols being observed, one of the games will be transferred to the neighbouring Cuban Bar. The encounters are Christchurch vs. Giants, Lodge vs. Unity Patriots, and Small Corner Bar vs. Sylvers games.

Main photo: Antonio ‘Marsh’ Phillip of Unity Patriots Domino Club makes a calculated move as his team faced and beat Christchurch Domino Club 13-11 at the Tabernacle Police Station.