By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Friday, 10th March, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-One of the last remaining Nevisian stalwart politicians who championed the cause for secession and a better deal for the people of Nevis, Uhral St.Clair Swanston, died on Friday morning, 10th March, 2023.

The former legislator and founding member of the Nevis Reformation Party, (NRP), had been ailing for many years.

Swanston, along with other political icons like Dr. Simeon Daniel and Ivor Stevens, became leading members of the re-established local government in Nevis, in 1983, following the attainment of independence, along with sister island, St. Kitts.

During his time in the Nevis Island Administration, he served as Minister of Communications, Works, Public Utilities and Posts, under Premier Simeon Daniel.

At the federal level, Bammin, as he was also known, ran unopposed, and won the #10 District in Nevis, during the first post-independence election of 1984.

He went on to serve in the Dr. Kennedy Simmonds administration, as a Minister without Portfolio and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

It was Swanston, his colleagues Daniel and Stevens, and others, who strongly agitated for a more acceptable program of social and political justice for Nevis, while also investing much of their political capital in their efforts to transform the local economy.

Swanston was also a well-known business in Nevis.