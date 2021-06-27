Former Prime Minister Simmonds pays tribute to late Nevisian hotelier Dr. Meguid

Contributed-By Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds

Dr. Adly Meguid was well known as an icon in the tourism industry in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, but more so in Nevis, where he was highly respected as a leading hotelier on Nevis.

Lady Simmonds joins with me in extending heartfelt condolences to his family and to the staff of the Mount Nevis Hotel. We mourn with you and pray that you may find comfort even in this time of bereavement.

Shortly after our Nation celebrated Independence, we opened our United Nations Mission in new York , and Dr. Meguid, in association with Sir Kutayba Alghanim joined the staff of the Mission.

Dr. Meguid offered his vast experience as an economist at the United Nations to St. Kitts and Nevis and served as Economic Adviser in our UN Mission for several years. It is a little-known fact that Dr. Meguid did the technical research and analysis in relation to the CBI project which was introduced in 1984, and which is now the economic bulwark of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Meguid was also a very dear friend, and Lady Simmonds and I were privileged to have visited him at his home in Tarrytown, New York.

Former Prime Minister, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds and Lady Simmonds

It was an honour for me to have participated in the official opening of the Mount Nevis Hotel, which was , in essence, the manifestation of his love affair with Nevis.

My wife and I spent several of our wedding anniversaries at Mount Nevis, where we always found time to enjoy the company of Dr. Meguid.

Dr. Meguid was a wonderful and thoughtful human being. We will miss him, but we will always remember him.

We extend our condolences to his family and the staff of Mount Nevis Hotel and pray that his soul will rest in eternal peace.

Featured Photo: Dr. Adly Meguid, founder of the Mount Nevis Hotel

Editor’s Note: Dr. Simmonds was the first Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis and is now the only living National Hero of his country.

Dr. Meguid died last week and was 92 years old.