Former tourism authority CEO launches book to help tourism businesses bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring Hill, Nevis, June 10, 2021 – Greg Bernard Phillip, former CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, has written a book to help travel business Survive and Thrive after Covid-19. The book is titled, The Truth About Early Birds and Worms – How Travel Businesses Survive and Thrive After Covid-19.

With the rollout and administering of the Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, the signs increasingly show that the travel and tourism industry’s comeback is underway. The timing of this book is therefore ideal for the Caribbean’s tourism sector. It has been published at a time when tourism businesses must fully turn their attention to their revival to ensure that they not only survive the pandemic, but that they thrive thereafter.

Having been a banker, a management consultant, and a destination marketing organization CEO, Phillip uses his complementary combination of skills and experiences to help those who run tourism businesses. Phillip said, “My book is a travel business book which provides information, instructions and inspiration with one objective – to help tourism businesses.”

Phillip explains the truth about early birds and worms as a sales timing issue; noting that as tourism businesses exit the pandemic, the timing of the sales will be more important than the quantity of the sales. In the book he explains:

“The idiom that states that the early bird gets the most worms is well known, and I allude to it to drive home the ultimate point. When the pandemic is over and business returns, the businesses that are best positioned to secure early sales, are the ones that will ultimately survive and thrive.”

He uses a series of his motivational and instructional articles, arranged in a set of seemingly unrelated but cohesive sections, to help tourism business owners to progress and advance their businesses to the point where they are fully prepared to gain the early sales that will put their businesses on the fast track to recovery.