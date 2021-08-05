Fostering entrepreneurship is an essential component at CFBC, says Dean Hughes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 04, 2021 (SKNIS): The government’s push to promote entrepreneurship in St. Kitts and Nevis resonates loudly at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

On the August 04 edition of ‘Working for You’, Dean of the Division of Adult and Continuing Education, Wanda Hughes, said that the course design at CFBC, particularly at the Technical and Vocational Division, has aspects of entrepreneurship built-in. This helps to expand the opportunities that students may consider after leaving the tertiary educational institution.

Course areas offered include Information Technology, Agricultural Science Studies, Office Administration and Management Studies, Automotive Engineering Technology, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

Entrepreneurship at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Education level is offered at the Division of Art Sciences and General Studies (ASGS). Ms. Hughes noted that the “business major is always the largest group.”

She indicated that the spirit of entrepreneurship runs deep within the students.

“The reality is, off the top of my head, I can think of quite a few ASGS graduates, not just Tech- Voc graduates, but CFBC graduates, who have never worked for anybody,” Dean Hughes stated. “Some of them went off to University, and they came back, and they went straight into their own businesses.”

Interested individuals can enroll at the CFBC at the regular price of $35 up until Sunday, August 15, 2021. Late enrolment will extend up until Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at a cost of $85.

Featured Image – Ms. Wanda Hughes, Dean of The Division of Adult and Continuing Education at CFBC