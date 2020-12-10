Four years for wounding

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 10th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- Three years after first being accused, a man from Craddock Road, Nevis, has now been sentenced for the crime for which he was charged.

A police report of Thursday, 10th December, 2020, confirmed that Kemo Sancho was sentenced to four (4) years imprisonment for wounding with intent.

The sentence was handed down on 30th November, 2020, for the offence committed on 31st March 2017.

Sancho is 27 years old.

Main Photo: 27 year old, Kemo Sancho