France sends congratulations to St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2023 (SKNIS): The Embassy of France to the Eastern Caribbean States based in Saint Lucia has congratulated the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on its 40th Anniversary of Independence on September 19, 2023.

The embassy presented its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed by His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“On this occasion, I would like to reaffirm all the interest that I have in the development of the relations which unite our two countries, through the deepening of our cooperation, particularly in terms of preserving the environment and the fight against the effects of climate crises, either at the bilateral or regional level,” he said

President Macron continued, “I would also like to recall the importance that France attaches to the strengthening of Caribbean integration.”

President Macron also added that the reinforced regional cooperation will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the common action facing major challenges of the century.