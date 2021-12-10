Freddie inks Warner deal

Veteran reggae singer and producer Freddie McGregor recently signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

The deal covers the full catalogue of the pioneering reggae musician and entrepreneur, whose career spans almost six decades with more than 40 albums.

“I’m excited to be working with [Guy Moot] and his team. With a new album in the works and the live scene coming out of hibernation, it seems like the right time to start writing a new chapter in my career. I want to connect with other writers and producers from around the world to keep inspiring me to make music that moves people,” said McGregor.

Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO at Warner Chappell Music is pleased with the deal.

“Freddie is known as the Captain of the Big Ship and with good reason. He’s been a pioneer in reggae for decades, writing songs that have moved fans around the world, and is well known for being generous with his time and efforts for younger up-and-coming artists. We’re delighted that he’s signed with us and can’t wait to get to work on his incredible catalogue and new music,” he said.

McGregor hails from Hayes in Clarendon. He began his music career at seven years old at the legendary Studio One with Fitzroy “Ernest” Wilson and Peter Austin, founding members of The Clarendonians. Wilson took the youngster under his wing and recorded several songs under the name Fitzy and Freddie.

As principal of Big Ship Record label, the singer is known for hit songs, including Big Ship, I Was Born A Winner, Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely, and Push Comes To Shove.

He was conferred with the Order of Distinction in 2003 by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to music.

Featured Image – Freddie McGregor