Freedom from child labour by 2025

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, Friday, 22nd January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- Nations across the world, including St. Kitts & Nevis, are turning their sharp focus in 2021, on the global issue of child labour.

The United Nations has declared 2021 as the designated year of International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour.

The International Labour Organisation, (ILO), on Thursday, 21st January, launched celebrations for the recognition.

The main objectives as pointed out by the UN, are; to bring awareness to the issue of Child Labour and to implement programmes designed to eliminate child labour.

The programme will utilize a three-pillow approach to act, inspire and scale up the fact that children deserve their childhood, said a release from the St. Kitts & Nevis Government.

They said that in the region of the Americas, the issue of ‘Child Labour’ is being addressed through the Regional Initiative Latin America and the Caribbean Free from Child Labour, whose goal is to work towards the elimination of Child Labour by the year 2025.

St. Kitts & Nevis is signatory to this initiative, which is five years in the making.

To date, the Regional Initiative has been developing a key role in the implementation of 2021 being the year for the elimination of Child Labour.

In particular, we pledge to make 2025 #withoutchildlabour and #endchildlabour, continued the release.

(File Photo)