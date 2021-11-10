Freeman charged for firearm and ammo

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 10th November, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-After running away from the police and then voluntarily returning to their custody, Augustus Freeman, has now been charged for weapons he is alleged to have had in his possession.

Freeman, who is a resident of Rawlins Village, Nevis, is facing charges for Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Smuggling.

He was charged on October 29, 2021.

The 22-year-old was charged in relation to an H & K P30 firearm that was found in a vehicle from which he exited and fled when officers approached the motorcar in the Rawlins Village area.

The incident occurred on October 27, 2021. He later turned himself in accompanied by a family member. He has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Featured File Photo: Similar type of weapon, but not actual firearm found in vehicle