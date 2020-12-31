‘Fresh Prince’ Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin After Prison Release

By TMZ,

The OG Aunt Viv is pissed … this time she’s taking aim at Lori Loughlin, claiming Hollywood’s about to reward her — after a super light prison sentence — simply because Lori’s white.

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Janet Hubert’s been railing against Lori ever since the actress got out of federal prison on Monday … after serving just under 2 months for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Following Lori’s release, Janet went nuclear … saying white actresses get new shows and pilots when they commit crimes, and predicted Lori “will get an Emmy for her time in prison.”

Janet summed up her disgust with the hashtag #onlyinamerikkka.

Janet’s still fuming … on Wednesday, she compared Lori’s 2-month sentence to the 5-year sentence handed down to Tanya McDowell, the Black mother who was punished for sending her kid to the wrong school district.

Remember … Lori and her husband, Mossimo, entered guilty pleas after prosecutors accused them of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC.

Janet insists her anger isn’t just because she’s Black … she added, “there are many white parents who are pissed as well.”

After years of attacking Will Smith — a beef they squashed during the recent ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion — it looks like Janet’s got a new nemesis.