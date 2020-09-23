Frontrunners Unity and Phillips bounce back in Constituency Number Domino League

By Peter Ngunjiri,

Tenth segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League held on Tuesday September 22 saw frontrunners rectify mistakes they would have committed in the previous segment, as the defending champions sunk into further problems.

Former champions Unity Domino Club and Phillips Domino Club earned maximum points as Unity beat Tabernacle Domino Club 13-9 at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, while Phillips beat Guinness Domino Club 14-7 in their encounter at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux.

The atmosphere was totally different at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project where defending champions Parsons Domino Club encountered turbulence after they would have had a comfortable lead of 9-2 over former champions Lodge Domino Club. Former champions Lodge turned the tables and at the end celebrated a 13-12 win over Parsons.

In other games played on Tuesday on the grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station, Unstoppable Domino Club stopped Christchurch Domino Club 13-8, and Small Corner Bar Domino Club beat Saddlers Domino Club 13-12.

At the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, Giants Domino Club beat Molineux Domino Club 13-11, and at the Lodge Community Centre, Mansion Domino Club beat Sylvers Domino Club 13-8.

Points standing at end of the tenth segment: *Unity, 104 points; Phillips, 95 points; *Tabernacle, 92 points; Lodge, 90 points; Christchurch, 81 points; Unstoppable, 76 points; Parsons, 75 points; Saddlers, 70 points; Mansion, 64 points; Small Corner Bar, 55 points; Sylvers, 39 points; *Molineux, 36 points; Giants, 33 points; and *Guinness, 21 points.

*Unity, *Tabernacle, *Molineux, and *Guinness have played one game more than the other teams whose games would have been affected by the power outage experienced in most parts of the island on Thursday September 17.

Former champions Unity Domino Club, unless they lose at least one of their remaining three games, are at an unassailable position that would see them reclaim the title they lost in 2017. However, in domino like in any other game, they always say it is not over until it is over.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Eleventh segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League will be held on Thursday September 24 at the usual three venues. All games start at 7:00 pm.

Three games, Unstoppable vs. Lodge, Mansion vs. Giants and Unity vs. Parsons, will be played at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project; the grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station will be the venue for Sylvers vs. Christchurch and Small Corner Bar vs. Tabernacle games; while the last two games, Molineux vs. Phillips and Saddlers vs. Guinness, will be held at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux.

Main photo: Sending shock waves: Stanford ‘Nancy’ James of Lodge Domino Club shows the way it is done as they came from behind to beat defending champions Parsons Domino Club 13-12.