Frontrunners Unity and Phillips held in check in Number Seven Domino League

By Peter Ngunjiri,

Frontrunners Unity Domino Club and Phillips Domino Club were held in check on Sunday September 20 during the ninth segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League.

Small Corner Bar Domino Club who had in the first round ended Phillips Domino Club’s unbeaten run, proved the feat was not a fluke when playing at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex on Sunday they floored them again by beating them 14-10.

It was a totally different situation for Unstoppable Domino Club who had suffered defeat at the hands of former champions Unity Domino Club in the first round, as they narrowly edged out the former champions 13-12 in a game played at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.

Defending champions Parsons Domino Club collected maximum points by beating Sylvers Domino Club 13-9 in a game played on the grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station; while in the second game played at the same venue Christchurch Domino Club also collected maximum points by beating Saddlers Domino Club 13-6.

At the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, former champions Lodge Domino Club beat Mansion Domino Club 13-10, and in the second game played at the same venue Tabernacle Domino Club beat Giants Domino Club 13-6.

Molineux Domino Club and Guinness Domino Club amicably rescheduled their Sunday game at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux to yesterday Monday September 21, and when they met, Molineux continued with their newly found winning form by beating Guinness 14-8.

Points standing at the end of ninth segment of play: *Unity, 98 points; *Tabernacle, 92 points; Phillips, 89 points; Lodge, 85 points; Christchurch, 81 points; Parsons, 74 points; Unstoppable, 70 points; Saddlers, 69 points; Mansion, 64 points; Small Corner Bar, 50 points; *Molineux, 39 points; Sylvers, 38 points; Giants, 28 points; and *Guinness, 20 points.

Unity, Tabernacle, Molineux, and Guinness have played one game more than the other teams whose games were affected by the power outage experienced in most parts of the island on Thursday September 17.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Games continue today Tuesday September 22 with the tenth segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League and will be taking place at the usual three venues. All games start at 7:00 pm.

Grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station will be the venue of Christchurch vs. Unstoppable and Saddlers vs. Small Corner Bar games; Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, will host Phillips vs. Guinness and Giants vs. Molineux games; while three games Lodge vs. Parsons, Tabernacle vs. Unity, and Sylvers vs. Mansion will be played at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Main photo: Small Corner Bar Domino Club’s Captain, Norris Sharry, seen in action at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux on Sunday when his team beat Phillips Domino Club 14-10.