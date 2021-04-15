Full CPL League could be hosted in St. Kitts this year

By MyVue News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, 15th April, 2021 (MyVue News.com)–The Coronavirus has not been good to sports generally in the Caribbean over the past year, but for folks in St. Kitts & Nevis, 2021 could prove to be exciting.

The latest buzz is centered on the huge possibilities that the entire Caribbean Premier League, (CPL), could be hosted in St. Kitts, later this year.

This was the experience in 2020, when Trinidad became the venue where the league was played, but under strict COVID-19 guidelines and it operated in a

”bubble”.

Even then there were speculations that St.Kitts was considered but lost out to Trinidad at the very last moment.

However, given the impressive conditions that pertain in St. Kitts, as it relates to the virus, hosting all six teams for the full tournament would be most ideal in a country with only 44 confirmed cases since March, 2020, and with none presently being active.

Along with its sister island Nevis, the country has not had anyone seriously ill and hospitalized and more importantly, it remains one of the very countries where no COVID-19 deaths have occurred.

St. Kitts & Nevis has done well, and with its impressive record on COVID-19 management, coupled with the first class cricket venues in the country, coming to St. Kitts would make for a perfect environment for a successful league.

Media reports in Trinidad have quoted what they said was a credible source, that stated, “the is a high possibility the 9th edition of the tournament will be played completely in the jewel dual nation.”

Given the various COVID-19 protocols, especially the 14 day quarantine requirement, throughout the Caribbean, organizers are moving to avoid all those restrictions and movements, and opt for one territory that is capable of accommodating all teams, officials and media, and with the requisite facilities.

St. Kitts is one of few countries with such capabilities.

In addition, the country is also looking to begin easing some of its restrictions, once the program of vaccination, meets the expected target of 70% Herd Immunity.

A final announcement is likely as early as this weekend and already plans are in place to host the draft of players for the six franchise teams based in St. Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, St Lucia and Jamaica.

St. Kitts began hosting CPL games in 2014, in the league’s second year, and has hosted the semi-finals and finals on two occasions.

The local franchise is known as St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Scenes from a previous CPL experience in St. Kitts at Warner Park

Photos: Courtesy SKN Patriots