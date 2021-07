CPL releases its full schedule for 2021 tournament

Basseterre, Wednesday, 14th July, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The full schedule of the 2021 edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, CPL, has now been released internationally, with games starting on Thursday, 26th August at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Overall, there will be 33 games, played over 16 days, ending on Wednesday, 15th September, with the Finals.

The final dates were set following discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The fixtures for the 2021 tournament are as follows:

Hero CPL 2021 Fixtures (all times Eastern Caribbean Time) Thursday 26 August, 10am Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders Thursday 26 August, 7pm Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Friday 27 August, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks Friday 27 August, 7pm Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents Saturday 28 August, 10am Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Saturday 28 August, 2:30pm Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents Sunday 29 August, 10am St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders Sunday 29 August, 2:30pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors Tuesday 31 August, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks Tuesday 31 August, 7pm Barbados Tridents v Jamacia Tallawahs Wednesday 1 September, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors Wednesday 1 September, 7pm Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Thursday 2 September, 10am St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors Thursday 2 September, 7pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents Saturday 4 September, 10am St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Saturday 4 September, 2:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents Sunday 5 September, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks Sunday 5 September, 2:30pm Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs Tuesday 7 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders Tuesday 7 September, 7pm Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors Wednesday 8 September, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs Wednesday 8 September, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks Thursday 9 September, 10am Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders Thursday 9 September, 7pm St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs Saturday 11 September, 10am St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents Saturday 11 September, 2:30pm Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors Saturday 11 September, 7pm Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Sunday 12 September, 10am Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks Sunday 12 September, 2:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs Sunday 12 September, 7pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders Tuesday 14 September Semi-final 1 Tuesday 14 September Semi-final 2 Wednesday 15 September Final

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the most-watched leagues in world cricket.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The 2021 tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from 26 August to 15 September. For further information visit www.cplt20.com