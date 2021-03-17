Full vaccination required for future P&O cruises

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 17th March, 2021 (MyVue News.com)- Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020, destinations like St. Kitts & Nevis have been severely impacted by the fall in visitor arrivals, especially in the cruise tourism sub-sector.

Most of the cruise ships that ply the Caribbean waters, originate from the American state of Florida and the strict measures introduced there, by their Center for Disease Control, (CDC), not only abruptly halted the operations, but continue to create doubts about when those mega vessels would be again allowed to sail across to their favourite destinations.

In the meantime, taxi drivers, tour guides, restaurants and so many other ancillary service providers that heavily depend on the tourist dollars from cruise passengers, continue to struggle.

All are eagerly awaiting the resumption, and a gradual return to welcoming a million visitors, (as was the case for St. Kitts & Nevis up to 2019), but when it does come, many changes will be introduced and local stakeholders ought to begin preparing for the ‘new norm’.

One thing that might be different, at least in the short term, is that all passengers hoping to take a cruise to St. Kitts & Nevis or any other Caribbean destination, may be required to be fully vaccinated.

This is already being considered in Europe, as part of new initiatives to resume cruising.

P&O Cruises, (which is part of the Carnival group), for instance, has announced that anyone planning to sail around the British Isles this coming summer, will be required to be fully vaccinated.

They would have to present proof that they have received two COVID-19 injections, if they are to be allowed to take a cruise.

This new policy is being targeted for implementation in June, 2021.

With the winter tourist season almost at an end, (April), it is obvious that Caribbean cruise tourism has lost another year and the best hope is for a resumption in the last quarter of 2021, though some experts are keeping a cautious eye on late summer, for a gradual re-start.

Two operators in the United States, Virgin Voyages and Saga Cruises, have also hinted that they too might adopt the model being considered by P&O Cruises.

However, those planned ‘new cruises’ by P&O will be quite different. They are not, at this time, expected to actually drop anchor or tie up at an actual port.

Some are calling them, ‘Unusual Cruises.’

Simon Calder, travel editor of the Independent, said “a lot is unusual” about the “staycation” cruises P&O is planning.

“Because the voyages are ‘cruises to nowhere’, the captains will look at the weather forecast and aim to sail where it is warm and sunny,” he said.

He added the P&O concept is “you can look but you can’t touch”.

“On a voyage around the Scottish islands, for example, Iona will anchor off Iona, the magical island after which she was named, but you can’t step ashore,” he said.

Doing this circumvents all kinds of problems, he said.

“There are concerns about shore excursions. Some ports of call may not welcome hundreds of people from a wide range of locations wandering around, and conversely some cruise lines do not want their passengers to mingle with locals – MSC Cruises has made it a condition of travel,” he said.

Another requirement is that all guests would have to secure travel insurance that must cover their expenses for medical issues related to COVID-19.

However, P&O intends to rely on governments to come up with a workable program to approve travellers claiming that they have met the vaccination requirements.

These measures could also lead to higher costs to passengers and could become an obstacle for some.

Such a model, however, would not be workable for the Caribbean. The region needs actual visitors onshore and spending money.

Photo: Courtesy Getty Images