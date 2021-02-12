Funds are safe says National Bank

By MyVue News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, 12th February, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The management of the National Bank in St. Kitts & Nevis, on Friday afternoon, (12th February, 2021), issued a press release to assure depositors that their funds were safe and secure.

This became necessary after rumors began spreading that the the bank’s online system had been hacked and many wondered about the security of their funds.

The management, in its release, admitted that “National Bank is currently experiencing an interruption in service caused by an IT security incident.”

But they pushed back against the claims shared via social media, and instead said, “We would like to stress that there has been no theft of funds from the bank.”

Many depositors headed to the band early Friday, trying to withdraw funds from the ATM, but found that these had been taken offline, as a precautionary measure.

Not too long after, members of the public were able to successfully complete their transactions, using the ATMs across the two islands.

“To reiterate, all funds are secure and we invite our customers to utilize ATMs or the 1,300 Point of Sale machines across the Federation, to access and complete their electronic transactions,” said the bank in its release.

The opening hours of the bank were also extended to 5:00pm on Friday, to better assist the many customers who had been waiting, some since the morning period, to conduct business.

The bank has also disclosed that once they became aware of the issue they immediately launched an investigation, which is still ongoing.

“This is progressing as an absolute priority and we are working diligently to get all our systems back online and to restore our normal level of service as soon as possible,” said management.

They also apologized for the obvious inconvenience to the public and customers in particular, promising to keep depositors updated on the restoration of normalcy.

The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, in which government is the largest and controlling shareholder, is the largest indigenous bank in the Eastern Caribbean.

Photo: Depositors waiting in line Friday afternoon, to access ATM at National Bank’s headquarters.