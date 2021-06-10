Futsal Field Facility announced for Pine Gardens & Shadwell

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, 10th June 2021, (MyVue News.com)-A new sporting complex was announced in St. Kitts on Thursday morning, (10th June 2021), when Minister of Sport, Jonel Powell, unveiled signage for what he said would become the first Futsal Field in the country.

Speaking at a short unveiling ceremony, Powell revealed that the new Shadwell/Pine Gardens Recreational facility, when developed, will include 2 Futsal Fields, bleachers, bathroom facilities, and vendor stands.

The unveiling was done in the presence of the Permanent Secretary of Sport, Youth & Culture, Valencia Syder and other members of the ministry, including coaches.

Minister Jonel Powell with officials in the Ministry of Sport, including Permanent Secretary, Valencia Syder, (6th from left), and Director of Sport, Charles Morton, (2nd from right)

The Member of Cabinet, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for Central Basseterre, said that the facility will help to enhance the skills of players, while also providing a much-needed recreational space for the people of Pine Gardens and Shadwell.

The ceremony also heard from Director of Sport, Charles Morton, who explained that “Futsal is the FIFA-recognized form of small-sided football. It is played between two teams, five players on the pitch, at any one time per team, with rolling substitutes and a smaller ball than football, which is harder and less bouncy.”

“Football is a professional sport in its own right with national and international championships and it is a development tool for 11-a-side football,” stated Morton.

The Futsal area will provide an athletic outlet for the Pine Gardens/ Shadwell communities and it will serve as a resource for the district, generally.

Ideally, the Ministry of Sport hopes that this space will serve as a gathering point where residents can learn about physical fitness and sportsmanship, healthy lifestyles, and overall wellness.

Pine Gardens Recreational Park

It was also disclosed that supporting the Pine Gardens/Shadwell community through the establishment of the facility, signals the Ministry’s genuine interest in seeing the youth succeed, on and off the field of play.

The Minister of Sport also shared that the facility was one of the commitments that he made as a lead-up to his election as Member of Parliament of Central Basseterre and that several other initiatives will soon follow, including additional housing solutions.

Powell is this week celebrating his first year as an elected Member of St. Kitts & Nevis National Assembly.