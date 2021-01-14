Gender Affairs Official Highlights Need For National Gender Policy

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14, 2021 (SKNIS): While appearing on the radio and television programme “Working for You” on January 13, Sharon Warner, Executive Officer at the Department of Gender Affairs, highlighted the need for the development of a National Gender Policy for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

She stated that the National Gender Policy is an institutional framework that will assist the government in facilitating gender equality and empowerment and improve compliance with repertory requirements on the various human rights instruments.

“It’s a key document that provides a clear mandate to enhance a gender-sensitive approach in processes and operations that will promote the rights and equality of men, women, boys, and girls,” she said.

Mrs. Warner added that the purpose of the gender policy is to mainstream gender in all sectors.

“In society, there are existing patterns of inequality and differences between the roles of men and women, which require different approaches,” she said. “A gender policy will promote greater gender sensitivity and understanding of the impact of gender on society at all levels.”

“So, we actually need a gender policy to accelerate the achievement of gender equality and human rights and to ensure developmental benefits for all,” she added.

She said that the policy will promote gender equality so that men and women can enjoy the same opportunities rights and obligations in all areas of life.

“This means sharing equally in the resources of the country including access to services, for example, health, education, social, political, economic and cultural,” said the executive officer.

Director of the Department of Gender Affairs, Celia Christopher, who also appeared on the show, stated that having access to the resources of the country is one of the most important aspects of the entire policy document.

Main Photo: MRS. SHARON WARNER, EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT THE DEPARTMENT OF GENDER AFFAIRS