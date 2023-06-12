Global Tour to Write a New World Bank Group Playbook Begins with Peru and Jamaica

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 — World Bank Group president Ajay Banga will begin a months-long global tour this week with a visit to Latin America and the Caribbean. Banga will be in Peru today before heading to Jamaica on June 13th.

The tour is part of a broader effort to reimagine strategic partnerships with other multilateral banks and development organizations, work to identify barriers for private sector investment, deepen the relationships between the World Bank Group and the countries it serves, and identify opportunities to maximize impact through knowledge, financing, and technical assistance.



In Peru, Banga will meet with President Dina Boluarte and Minister of Economy and Finance Alex Contreras. In Jamaica, he will meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Finance and the Public Service Nigel Clarke. In addition, Banga will hold several meetings with representatives from the private sector, civil society, and development partners in both countries, as well as visit World Bank Group operations in areas such as financial inclusion, urban transportation, and agriculture.



At the invitation of Banga, Ilan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank, will join the visit. Banga will also be accompanied by Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Alfonso Garcia Mora, IFC Regional Vice President, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.