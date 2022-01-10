‘Go get the jab!’

Romeich calls for sector reopening to lower crime

Jamaica Observer

PRODUCER and entertainment industry executive entrepreneur Romeich Major is calling on more Jamaicans to get vaccinated in a bid to ease the pressure off the sector which he argued would have a positive impact and reduce the rising crime levels.

Major noted that the lack of entertainment opportunities for the past two years is directly correlated to the uptake in crime levels and therefore is urging the authorities to free up entertainment in order to realise a downturn in criminal activity.

“Yoo uno do me a beg a favour go get uno vaccine nuh, ’cause me want know if and when uno get uno vaccine place a go open up back so please go!!!” he shared in a post on his Instagram page.

“Cuss me all uno want but me want curfew drop and we can go back to our entertainment. ‘Cause like them blind to see them try everything to stop crime and it can’t why??? Night life feeds a lot. Entertainment feeds millions. Uno lock it down do the man them extra hungry and have no help and them desperate so all crime a ho up. So Prime Minister and Mr Big Officer Man uno open back up ent and me bet you crime drop. Cuss me, bash me a my view this and me a run with it. Who share the same view share it please,” Major continued.

His comments come following Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ announcement on Sunday that there will be no more lockdowns of the country in a bid to lower the rate of COVID-19 infections. Holness noted that the responsibility to contain the rising COVID numbers now rests with individuals.

“I have been very clear in Parliament, very clear, absolutely gone overboard to say that we are not going back to lockdowns, so be calm… It is now in your hands. Go and take the vaccine. That is the strategy. Go and get vaccinated. Argument done,” the prime minister said.

Member of the entertainment sector have been divided on the issue of vaccination with some arguing that making it mandatory is an infringement on their individual rights and freedoms, while others see it as a way forward to getting the industry back on its feet.

Last year, the Ministry of Health and Wellness began utilising members of the local entertainment fraternity to assist in their drive to get Jamaicans vaccinated.

Among the personalities who backed the vaccination drive were Ding Dong, Mr Lexx, Nadine Sutherland, Sharon Burke, and Dahlia Harris. Others such as Shaggy, Ce’Cile, and Joe Bogdanovich have also publicly support the move to be vaccinated.