By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 7th March, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-A 40-year-old man from Tabernacle Village has gone missing and police are now seeking the assistance of the public to find him.

A report from the police identified the man as Mario Riley, who is also known as Reggie.

The Kittitian man is fair in complexion, has a low hair cut, and has brown eyes.

He has a slim build and is 5 feet 8 inches.

Police say Mario Riley was last seen on Thursday, 3rd March, 2022, wearing a black, plain t-shirt, long black pants, and a pair of black and white sneakers.

They are calling on anyone with any information with regards to the whereabouts of Mario, to please contact the Tabernacle police station at 465-7227, the nearest police station, or call the Crime Hotline at 707.

The police have assured that all information shared will be treated as confidential.