Government allocates additional $12.4 million in to defeat COVID-19 in SKN

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 15, 2020 (SKNIS): In addition to the $62 million allocated in the 2020 estimates, the government has provided an additional $12.4 million in the fight to defeat COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during the 2021 Budget Address on December 15, 2020.

“That’s $12.4 million to the Health Sector to facilitate the purchase of medical equipment, supplies, vehicles, etc, Mr. Speaker,” he said.

The Prime Minister thanked all for their support to the Ministry of Health as the lead ministry in the fight to defeat COVID-19.

“I want to say that we have been proactive Mr. Speaker, and as there is news about the vaccine to say that our early payment into the COVAX Facility will secure our access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

Dr. Harris said that it is expected that the Caribbean Region would see the first delivery of the vaccine on or before the second quarter of 2021.

“We hope that the delivery will be expedited of course, but that matter is not entirely in our hands,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the resilience of the health system has been evident over the last eight months and has been facilitated by the hands-on efforts of the Federation’s medical professionals.

“Their work has been guided by a robust National Pandemic, Virus and Infection Preparedness and Response Plan,” he said. “As a result of the implementation of this plan and the extensive and collaborative and dedicated efforts of all stakeholders, St. Kitts and Nevis has been successful in keeping the number of confirmed cases at a relatively low level and of course we must strive to keep it this way.”

Prime Minister Harris stated that the government recognises the importance of good health, which is critical in the fight to control the virus.

Main Photo: PRIME MINISTER DR. THE HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS PRESENTS THE BUDGET ADDRESS