Government Continues To Strengthen Good Governance Agenda

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 22, 2020 (SKNIS): Officials from the Attorney General’s Chambers and St. Kitts and Nevis Integrity in Public Life Commission will meet in the new year to iron out several issues that need to be addressed as the government pushes forward with its good governance agenda.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., told the parliament and the nation on December 22, 2020, that the commission is fully manned, and the offices are situated at Liverpool Row in Basseterre. The Commission is headed by retired Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Pearletta Lanns.

The attorney general read into the records, a letter from the Chief Executive Officer of the Office of the Public Integrity Commission, Albert Edwards. A document was attached with the letter outlining areas needing “supporting legislation, more clarity, or amendments.”

“Mr. Speaker, this Team Unity administration understands that poor governance and corruption can be corrosive to economic and social development. Team Unity has therefore endorsed the continuous process of strengthening the good governance national framework. The promotion of the good governance agenda can be seen in the open approach to making economic decisions,” he said.

The attorney general added that there are ongoing efforts that will strengthen the legal framework to promote the system of transparency, good ethics, and accountability, and to fight against corruption.

“The work will continue in order to fully enforce the Integrity in Public Life, Freedom of Information Act, and the Data Protection Act.,” Minister Byron Jr. added.

Main Photo: HON. VINCENT BYRON JR