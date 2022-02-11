SKNIS

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been successful in its efforts to increase production and improve food security within the Federation in 2021 as was promised by the Ministry of Agriculture.



Prime Minister of the twin-island Federation, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his Monthly Press Conference on Thursday, February 10, 2022, said that crop and livestock combined, recorded a 21 percent increase in production in 2021.



He said, “It is about 2.92 million pounds in 2021 compared to 2.41 million pounds in 2020 … and an estimated dollar value up from $9.55 million in 2020 to almost $11. 68 million in 2021.”



The Prime Minister also commented on the fisheries sector stating that it is back on track.



“Data from the Director of our Marine Resources reveal that there has been a significant increase in fisheries products in 2021 compared to 2020,” he said.



He added that “Overall fish landings increased from 671,000 lbs. to 760,020 lbs. with market value of $8.4 million in 2021 compared to $7.6 million in 2020. Major increases were realized among the following fishery types: conch (30%), lobster (148%), reef and demersal species recorded a 7% increase in 2021 compared to 2020.”



In the Ministry of Agriculture’s Annual Review and Agenda 2021 Meeting held on February 4, 2021, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers said that his mission for the Ministry was to stimulate greater economic growth in the agricultural sector.



The Minister of Agriculture also said that there are currently greater opportunities in agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis since 2021.