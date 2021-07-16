Government Notice RE: National Honours Award Nomination

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 16, 2021 (SKNIS): The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to inform the general public that the National Honours Award Nominations forms are now available at the Security Desk at Government Headquarters, Church Street. The forms are to be completed and accompanied by a detailed profile of the nominee and submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat, Office of the Prime Minister, Government Headquarters, Church Street, no later than 16th August, 2021. Forms submitted late will not be considered.