Please see the pdf link below to press release Re: Invitation for applications for St. Kitts & Nevis nationals for fully-funded scholarships offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Government of India, under the Commonwealth Plan for the academic session 2021-2022.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/b821a589-eee8-466d-bed7-7358b93cb65e/ICCR_CW_2021_Scholarship_advertisement_SKN.pdf