Government statistics indicate that St. Kitts and Nevis is on the right track for recovery, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 29, 2021 (SKNIS): Government statistics are indicating that the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is “on the right track for recovery” as out-turns of key sectors in the economy are trending positively, said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during his monthly press conference held at NEMA on October 28, 2021.

“Agriculture and Fisheries sub-sectors have shown some of their best performances in a long time. Crop output has increased by 15 percent totalling 1.9 million pounds for the period January to September 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The dollar value of crop output was estimated at $6.8 million at the end of September, 2021. Livestock production recorded 165,800 pounds, this was up nine percent over the comparative period in 2020. The estimated dollar value of livestock as at the end of September was put at $1.31 million,” said Prime Minister Harris. “This year has been a relatively better year for our farmers and fishers. They benefited from lower costs for their inputs on account of our stimulus package. New initiatives such as the night market have resulted in increased incomes for all.”

Prime Minister Harris touched on the fisheries sector indicating that it recorded a “15 percent increase over the same comparative period January to September, landing 565,652 pounds of fishery products with a market value of $6.3 million.”

“The fisheries sector has recorded a 15 percent increase over the same comparative period January to September, landing 565,650 pounds of fishery products with a market value of $6.3 million,” said Dr. Harris. “This year has been a remarkable one and within the fisheries sector the lobster fishery has shown significant increase. In fact, it has recorded a 135 percent year over year increase. That is January to September this year compared to January to September last year, lobster output has more than doubled. $1.2 million worth of lobsters was landed.”

Dr. Harris indicated that more persons have registered to become Fisherfolk which is good news for the Federation’s food security.

“We have on record 1,301 fishers at this time in 2021. Last year, we had 1,235 registered Fisherfolk. My Government has provided good support to our fishers on their procurement of inputs such as fishing wire, fishing rope, etc.,” said the prime minister. “I want to call on fisherfolk, farmers and indeed every self-employed person to register as self-employed persons with the Social Security Board. By doing so, you will help to protect yourself against future adversities and secure a pension; this is without a doubt a step towards securing a stronger, safer future for yourself.”

Prime Minister Harris said that the manufacturing sector continues to be a key contributor to the economic success of St. Kitts and Nevis. He noted that the industry is showing signs of resilience, and employment remains stable with over 1200 employees. Dr. Harris recalled that for the period January to October 2021, export figures show CIF values of $54 million. He touched briefly on the main exporters on record which include Kajola Kristada, Jaro Electronics, Carib Brewery, St Kitts Rum Company, and CONTEC.

Featured Image – Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris